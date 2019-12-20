A Leprosy-Free World Is Possible

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Dec 20 2019 (IPS) - From Dec 11-12 the plight of people with Leprosy took centre stage during the National Conference on Zero Leprosy Initiative 2030 and at the historic and the first-ever the Conference of Organizations of persons affected by Leprosy- in partnership with the Nippon Foundation.



Participants engaged and discussed issues impacting on the lives of people with leprosy.

In another first for the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the National Conference on Dec 11thand said that the discrimination against leprosy sufferers should end and committed her government to ensure a leprosy-free Bangladesh before 2030.

IPS had a team of three senior journalists, led by Crystal Orderson, Stella Paul and Rafiqul Islam at the conference filing daily multimedia reports on the discussions and talks on one of the world’s neglected diseases.