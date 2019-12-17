How to Recognise Nigeria’s Trafficked Kids

- Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
In this edition of Voices from the Global South, IPS correspondent Tobore Ovuorie takes to the streets of Lagos to find out what Nigerians know about human and child trafficking.
LAGOS, Nigeria, Dec 17 2019 (IPS) - What is human trafficking and child trafficking? IPS correspondent Tobore Ovuorie takes to the streets of Lagos to find out what Nigerians know about this crime. The answer was, surprisingly, very little. Ovuorie also speaks to experts about how to identify kids who have been trafficked and what ordinary citizens can do about it.
IPS is an international communication institution with a global news agency at its core,
raising the voices of the South
and civil society on issues of development, globalisation, human rights and the environment
