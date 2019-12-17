Africa, Aid, Development & Aid, Editors' Choice, Featured, Headlines, Multimedia, Podcast, Population, Poverty & SDGs, Regional Categories, TerraViva United Nations

Human Rights

How to Recognise Nigeria’s Trafficked Kids

By Tobore Ovuorie

In this edition of Voices from the Global South, IPS correspondent Tobore Ovuorie takes to the streets of Lagos to find out what Nigerians know about human and child trafficking.

LAGOS, Nigeria, Dec 17 2019 (IPS) - What is human trafficking and child trafficking? IPS correspondent Tobore Ovuorie takes to the streets of Lagos to find out what Nigerians know about this crime. The answer was, surprisingly, very little. Ovuorie also speaks to experts about how to identify kids who have been trafficked and what ordinary citizens can do about it.

A young boy works at a shop during school hours selling palm oil from morning to night for the ‘madam’ he works for. He said she brought him to Lagos from a village and away from his family. Where the village from where he comes is, he doesn’t recall. When asked by IPS, he said he did not know his age. Credit: Tobore Ovuorie and Yemisi Onadipe/IPS

 
The Week with IPS