How to Recognise Nigeria’s Trafficked Kids

In this edition of Voices from the Global South, IPS correspondent Tobore Ovuorie takes to the streets of Lagos to find out what Nigerians know about human and child trafficking.

LAGOS, Nigeria, Dec 17 2019 (IPS) - What is human trafficking and child trafficking? IPS correspondent Tobore Ovuorie takes to the streets of Lagos to find out what Nigerians know about this crime. The answer was, surprisingly, very little. Ovuorie also speaks to experts about how to identify kids who have been trafficked and what ordinary citizens can do about it.