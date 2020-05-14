Dr Stuart Minchin, Director-General of SPC: With the crisis, we’re learning new ways of working

- Home
Thursday, May 14, 2020
A conversation with SPC’s Director-General on how the Pacific Community (SPC) helps Pacific countries respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
