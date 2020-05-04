Press Freedom

Press Freedom and Tackling Disinformation in the COVID-19 context

ONLINE HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE Moderated by Jorge Ramos (journalist & author, Univision)
 
4 May 2020, 17:00-18:15 CET (GMT+2) / 11:00am-12:15pm EDT
 
JOIN LIVE: http://en.unesco.org/commemorations/worldpressfreedomday
 

May 4 2020 - On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2020, join UNESCO for a dynamic online
discussion on the importance of press freedom and independent journalism to provide reliable,
life-saving information during the COVID-19 pandemic. Topics to be covered include:

    • Fighting disinformation and rumours
    • Journalists on the front lines: ensuring their health and safety
    • The role of governments: protecting press freedom and independent journalism
    • The role of social media and technology: supporting journalism and fighting disinformation

PROGRAMME

Opening: Audrey Azoulay Director-General, UNESCO

Remarks: António Guterres Secretary-General, United Nations

High-level: Audrey Azoulay Director-General, UNESCO

Panel:

    François-Philippe Champagne Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada
    Co-chair of the Media Freedom Coalition
    Michelle Bachelet United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights
    Christophe Deloire Secretary-General, Reporters without Borders
    Monika Bickert Vice-President for Public Policy & Content, Facebook
    Maria Ressa Investigative journalist and co-founder of Rappler
    Younes Mjahed President, International Federation of Journalists

Also featuring a series of video messages from Heads of State and Government,
Ministers and other high-level figures.

Organized with the support of members of the Group of Friends on the Safety of Journalists at UNESCO.

MORE THAN EVER WE NEED FACTS.
MORE THAN EVER WE NEED PRESS FREEDOM.

#WorldPressFreedomDay #PressFreedom #Covid19
en.unesco.org/commemorations/worldpressfreedomday

 
