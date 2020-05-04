Press Freedom and Tackling Disinformation in the COVID-19 context

- Home
Monday, May 4, 2020
ONLINE HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE Moderated by Jorge Ramos (journalist & author, Univision)
4 May 2020, 17:00-18:15 CET (GMT+2) / 11:00am-12:15pm EDT
JOIN LIVE: http://en.unesco.org/commemorations/worldpressfreedomday
May 4 2020 - On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2020, join UNESCO for a dynamic online
discussion on the importance of press freedom and independent journalism to provide reliable,
life-saving information during the COVID-19 pandemic. Topics to be covered include:
PROGRAMME
Opening: Audrey Azoulay Director-General, UNESCO
Remarks: António Guterres Secretary-General, United Nations
High-level: Audrey Azoulay Director-General, UNESCO
Panel:
Also featuring a series of video messages from Heads of State and Government,
Ministers and other high-level figures.
Organized with the support of members of the Group of Friends on the Safety of Journalists at UNESCO.
MORE THAN EVER WE NEED FACTS.
MORE THAN EVER WE NEED PRESS FREEDOM.
#WorldPressFreedomDay #PressFreedom #Covid19
en.unesco.org/commemorations/worldpressfreedomday
IPS is an international communication institution with a global news agency at its core,
raising the voices of the South
and civil society on issues of development, globalisation, human rights and the environment
