Press Freedom and Tackling Disinformation in the COVID-19 context

ONLINE HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE Moderated by Jorge Ramos (journalist & author, Univision)



4 May 2020, 17:00-18:15 CET (GMT+2) / 11:00am-12:15pm EDT



JOIN LIVE: http://en.unesco.org/commemorations/worldpressfreedomday





May 4 2020 - On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2020, join UNESCO for a dynamic online

discussion on the importance of press freedom and independent journalism to provide reliable,

life-saving information during the COVID-19 pandemic. Topics to be covered include:

• Fighting disinformation and rumours

• Journalists on the front lines: ensuring their health and safety

• The role of governments: protecting press freedom and independent journalism

• The role of social media and technology: supporting journalism and fighting disinformation

PROGRAMME

Opening: Audrey Azoulay Director-General, UNESCO

Remarks: António Guterres Secretary-General, United Nations

High-level: Audrey Azoulay Director-General, UNESCO

Panel:

François-Philippe Champagne Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada

Co-chair of the Media Freedom Coalition

Michelle Bachelet United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

Christophe Deloire Secretary-General, Reporters without Borders

Monika Bickert Vice-President for Public Policy & Content, Facebook

Maria Ressa Investigative journalist and co-founder of Rappler

Younes Mjahed President, International Federation of Journalists

Also featuring a series of video messages from Heads of State and Government,

Ministers and other high-level figures.

Organized with the support of members of the Group of Friends on the Safety of Journalists at UNESCO.

MORE THAN EVER WE NEED FACTS.

MORE THAN EVER WE NEED PRESS FREEDOM.

en.unesco.org/commemorations/worldpressfreedomday