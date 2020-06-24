Guidance note: Addressing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on women migrant workers

Jun 24 2020 - This guidance note highlights the emerging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on women migrant workers, focusing on the key challenges and risks they face. It makes recommendations in the context of the economic and social response and recovery packages that governments are putting forward, supported by examples of existing good practices from around the world.



Source: UN Women