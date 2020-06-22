- Home
Monday, June 22, 2020
Jun 22 2020 - Ed Conway and Sajid Javid talk to the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund about the global economic outlook, the level of support it’s providing during the pandemic, how globalisation can help ease inequality and how she sees the shape of economic recovery.
Ascolta “MD of the International Monetary Fund – Kristalina Georgieva” su Spreaker.
