The Pacific Community launches the Pacific Healthy Recipe Contest

Jul 30 2020 - In order to help captains onboard longline fishing vessels and port samplers collect data, SPC has developed two digital apps, Onboard and Offshore. Let’s travel to Nuku’alofa, capital of the Kingdom of Tonga, to see innovation in action!
For further information, please contact SPC: spc@spc.int


 

Source: Pacific Community SPC

 
