Nono the Carbon Footprint Bear—Part of Peru’s Ambitious Work on Climate Action

Minister Kirla Echegaray Alfaro holds a law degree and a Master's degree and specialization in Management and Public Policy. She has more than 15 years working with the government on issues of environment, technology, and health.

LIMA, Peru, Sep 21 2020 (IPS) - On the eve of its bicentennial, Peru is addressing climate change with the needed sense of urgency and ambition. Our inclusive, ‘whole society’ approach aims to awaken new opportunities that are within reach of all of our citizens. Like COVID-19, climate change is a landmark which will have a clearly established before and after period. Without a doubt, it is paving a path towards sustainable development that will improve the well-being of all Peruvians.



In this context, Carbon Footprint Peru is a government-led initiative aimed to recognize the efforts of public and private organizations in reducing their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. By doing so, they also contribute to reaching the 35 percent GHG reduction target established in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) by 2030.

To encourage more organizations to join the Peru Carbon Footprint, Peru’s Ministry of Environment (MINAM) created a symbolic figure, named Nono. Nono is a curious and observant Peruvian spectacled bear who uses his large glasses to seek out and monitor the carbon footprints left by companies. He also encourages new organizations to join this environmental initiative through the platform created for that purpose. In this way, they will leave a record of their contributions to face the climate crisis and contribute to the construction of a resilient and low-carbon country.

More than 165 organizations have already registered with the platform and 61 have calculated their GHG emissions. Our goal for the bicentennial is to have at least 100 organizations measure their carbon footprint, thus strengthening the country’s climate action and demonstrating that companies, in a COVID-19 context, are increasingly migrating towards a new coexistence that respects the environment, so ignored in recent times.

MINAM seeks to convey a clear message: climate change is a fact that should concern us as much as the COVID-19 pandemic currently threatening the health of all humanity. Today, Nono needs the help of all citizens to promote his message through social networks and to invite brands to join Peru’s sense of urgency and ambition to face climate change.

Nono, Peru’s Carbon Footprint Bear, is part of the work being done in the country through the Climate Action Enhancement Package (CAEP). CAEP is an initiative of the NDC Partnership, a global coalition of more than 180 countries and institutions supporting countries in improving the quality, increasing the ambition, and accelerating the implementation of their national climate plans. It also has the support of Peru’s NDC Support Programme, implemented by the MINAM, with technical assistance from the United Nations Development Program, and is also part of the International Climate Initiative.

The work conducted under CAEP strengthens Peru’s comprehensive vision for managing climate change by addressing five dimensions: (1) strengthening the institutional framework; (2) multi-sectoral implementation; (3) multi-level implementation; (4) multi-stakeholder work; and (5) NDC funding. Through this initiative, Peru is working with various partners such as the AVINA Foundation, the Global Green Growth Institute, ICLEI-Local Governments for Sustainability, SouthSouthNorth and its local partner Libélula, the United Nations Capital Development Fund, and the World Wide Fund for Nature. The work includes, as an example, the development of sectoral implementation plans, the preparation of emissions inventories at the regional level, training programs at various levels, the elaboration of a technical proposal for the National Strategy for Climate Change 2050, the design of a reporting and monitoring system for international climate finance, the design of a guarantee fund for climate responsible investments and, of course, raising awareness and creating ownership in various societal actors through campaigns such as Nono’s.

The work done through CAEP is part of Peru’s broad and ambitious action to catalyze transformational change towards resilient, sustainable, low-emission development. The involvement of the private sector in climate action is essential and entails a win-win relationship. There is a growing demand for highly efficient, low-carbon products and services. Thanks to the Peru Carbon Footprint, organizations are reducing their costs, promoting innovation, improving their reputation, and meeting Sustainable Development Goal 13: “Climate Action”.

Nono’s voice today is the voice of all. The time to act is now. Let’s share his message and leave a positive footprint.