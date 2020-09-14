Rebbilib Episode 2

Sep 14 2020 - Come to the table, with a willingness to share and be vulnerable: This video is the second in a 3 part series hearing directly from Monitoring Evaluation and Learning practitioners within the Pacific region and their experience of using Pacific approaches in their work. In this video we hear from Associate Professor Cresantia Frances Koya – Vaka’uta who works with the University of the South Pacific, the regionally owned provider of tertiary education in the Pacific region and an international centre of excellence for teaching, research consulting and training on all aspects of Pacific culture, environment and human resource development needs.



We asked Professor Koya-Vaka’uta to share her experiences using Pacific approaches and what advice she would give to new or existing development partner working within the Pacific region. Frances was one of the stakeholders involved in a 12 month journey of talanoa to explore, assess and report on MEL capacity in the Pacific . The Pacific approaches used and he findings are found in the final report: The Pacific MEL Capacity Strengthening Rebbilib http://purl.org/spc/digilib/doc/vpukq

Source: The Pacific Community (SPC)