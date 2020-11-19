Education

Gordon Brown – Education Cannot Wait

By Education Cannot Wait Reprint | | Print |

Nov 19 2020 - “For 75M children & young people trapped in conflict zones, #EducationCannotWait. A lost generation is one where hope dies in those who live. It is our responsibility to rekindle hope.” ~ Gordon Brown.

 
Republish | | Print |

Related Tags


ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

The Week with IPS