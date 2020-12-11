GGGI selected as Technical Assistance Providers for Burkina Faso and Viet Nam by K-CEP

Hanoi and Ouagadougou, Dec 11 2020 - The Kigali Cooling Efficiency Program (K-CEP), a philanthropic collaboration, has selected the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) as technical assistance providers to improve access to and the efficiency of cooling in Burkina Faso and Viet Nam.



K-CEP was launched in 2017 to support the Kigali Amendment of the Montreal Protocol and the transition to efficient, clean cooling solutions for all.

In Burkina Faso, GGGI will work closely with the government and a network of local partners to reduce energy demand and enhance energy efficiency in the housing sector and deliver a replicable and scalable program on sustainable cooling. Through this two-year project, titled “The Social Housing Energy Efficiency Cooling Program,” which will receive a total grant of USD 617,000, GGGI will support the government to reduce GHG emissions from cooling and while simultaneously increasing access to cooling in the residential housing sector. The project will commence on January 1, 2021 and continue until December 31, 2023.

“We plan to collaborate with the Government of Burkina Faso to implement and develop architectural and structural solutions in the National Housing Program, which will bring benefits for 40,000 housing units. We hope to scale up the solutions in the housing and raise the cooling NDC’s ambitions. I am confident that the project will serve as a reference point for the Sahel region,” explained Malle Fofana, GGGI’s Country Representative for Burkina Faso.

In Viet Nam, the government recognizes the role of efficient and clean cooling as part of the country’s climate change policies. HE. Tran Hong Ha, Minister of Natural Resources & Environment, emphasized that “The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will cooperate with line ministries and stakeholders to mainstream climate-friendly cooling in relevant national legislation and policies, and its application in relevant sectors.”

To support this vision, UNEP and GGGI will collaborate with Viet Nam’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) on a project entitled “Sustainable Urban Cooling in Viet Nam cities” which will be funded by K-CEP a total grant of USD 1 million. The project, which will start in 2021 for a period of 3 years, aims to contribute to improving urban cooling design through hands-on policy support, capacity building as well as piloting various business models and engaging with the private sector.

“We expect to link this project into enhanced NDC implementation and its results into future iterations of Viet Nam’s NDC”, affirmed Mr. Tang The Cuong, Director-General, Department of Climate Change (MONRE).

Hanh Le, GGGI’s Country Representative for Viet Nam emphasized that “With K-CEP funding, this project will bring sustainable cooling to the forefront of the country’s climate agenda. We are committed to working with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and supporting the local governments to enhance access to green investments for urban cooling.”

“Urban populations globally face severe risks from extreme heat and, at the same time, it is in cities that we see strongest growth in demand for cooling. Local governments can take a far stronger role in protecting populations from extreme heat and delivering sustainable cooling solutions. However, they need to be enabled and have the finance and capacity to act. This financial support from K-CEP and political commitment from MoNRE is highly welcomed and timely and will allow us to prepare a replicable, sustainable model for cities to take concerted action on cooling and extreme heat,” said Lily Riahi, Programme Manager, Cities Unit, Energy & Climate Branch, UNEP.

Ultimately, the project will support replication in other cities of Viet Nam and contribute to national-level commitments and policies on sustainable urban cooling.

On a final note, Lily Riahi added that “By joining the Cool Coalition, Viet Nam is now part of a unified global front, aiming to seize the opportunity of efficient and climate friendly cooling. Through the Cool Coalition, the lessons from Viet Nam on urban cooling and extreme heat can be shared globally and benefit from learnings from other countries.”