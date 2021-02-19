Education Cannot Wait: COVID-19 Emergency Response Fact Sheet

- Home
Friday, February 19, 2021
Feb 19 2021 - Education Cannot Wait’s (ECW) COVID-19 emergency response has reached over 9 million children and youth (47% girls) to date. ECW’s COVID-19 emergency grants span across 33 crisis-affected countries/emergency contexts.
Funds were allocated in two phases to 25 United Nations agencies and Non-Governmental Organizations, with the second phase focusing on refugee, internally displaced and host community girls and boys.
ECW’s 6-12 month First Emergency Response (FER) grants support continuous access to education including: distance, online and, radio learning; information campaigns on health and hygiene; risk communication and community engagement in local languages; psychosocial and mental health support; and, water and sanitation facility upgrades in schools and learning centers
Download the full fact sheet to learn more about ECW’s education in emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
