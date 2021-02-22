SACRED FUTURES – The NESFAS Story

Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Feb 22 2021 - Here is a glance at our journey as a non-profit organisation, like all successful endeavors strong relationships stem from time, effort and patience.
Credit: NESFAS
IPS is an international communication institution with a global news agency at its core,
raising the voices of the South and civil society on issues of development, globalisation, human rights and the environment
Copyright © 2021 IPS-Inter Press Service. All rights reserved. - Terms & Conditions