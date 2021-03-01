EIE-GenKit Launch: A Core Resource Package for Gender in Education in Emergencies

Mar 1 2021 - In the lead up to International Women’s Day, the Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies (INEE), Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and the UN Girls’ Education Initiative (UNGEI), are launching a new core resource package for gender in education in emergencies: the ‘EiE-GenKit’!



Register here to join us for a launch event, on Wednesday 3 March 07:00 EST | 13:00 CET | 15:00 EAT.

The event will start with a short film providing an overview of the rationale behind developing the EiE-GenKit, its contents and usage, and its relevance in the current COVID-19 climate. An intergenerational panel discussion will follow, featuring the leadership of INEE, ECW and UNGEI, and representatives from UNICEF, Plan Canada, Compact for Young People in Humanitarian Action, and the Generation Equality Youth Task Force. Register: bit.ly/EiE-GenKit-2021

In a time where the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing gender and education inequalities, particularly affecting adolescent girls, the EiE-GenKit is a global good to improve gender-responsiveness and inclusivity in EiE interventions.

