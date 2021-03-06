International Women’s Day 2021

Online Violence against Women Journalists Harms everyone. Let’s End It!

Mar 6 2021 (IPS) - UNESCO will launch a campaign on online violence against women journalists this 8 March for International Women’s Day.





In a recent UNESCO-ICFJ survey, 73% of the women journalists surveyed reported having faced online violence while doing their job. They are often targeted in coordinated misogynistic attacks.

This violence harms women’s right to speak and society’s right to know. To tackle this increasing trend, we need to find collective solutions to protect women journalists from online violence. This includes strong responses from social media platforms, national authorities and media organizations.

The campaign will highlight key results from the UNESCO-ICFJ global survey on online violence against women journalists, which were published last December in the report ‘Online violence against women journalists: a global snapshot of incidence and impacts’