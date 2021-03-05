International Women’s Day 2021

- Home
Friday, March 5, 2021
Mar 5 2021 - “A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants.” – Coco Chanel
Women of the world want and deserve an equal future…a future that’s sustainable, peaceful, with equal rights and opportunities for all.
This year, the theme for International Women’s Day is: Women in Leadership: Achieving and equal future in a COVID-19 world.
It celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world… shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the gaps still remain.
Women are still underrepresented in public life and decision-making.
Women are Heads of State or Government in only 22 countries.
Only 24.9% of national parliamentarians are women.
At this rate, gender equality among Heads of State or Government will take 130 years.
An analysis of COVID-19 task teams from 87 countries found only 3.5% of them had gender parity.
When women lead, we see positive results.
Some of the most efficient and exemplary responses to the COVID-19 pandemic were led by women.
Young women are at the forefront of movements for social justice, climate change and equality in all parts of the world.
Yet, women under 30 are less than 1 per cent of parliamentarians worldwide.
This year’s International Women’s Day is a rallying cry for Generation Equality.
It is time to act for an equal future for all.
IPS is an international communication institution with a global news agency at its core,
raising the voices of the South
and civil society on issues of development, globalisation, human rights and the environment
