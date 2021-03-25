„We will overcome it“: Experiences of the impact of COVID-19 in Suva, Fiji

- Home
- Development & Aid
- Economy & Trade
- Environment
- Human Rights
- Global Governance
- South-South
- Civil Society
- Gender
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Mar 25 2021 - This short video explores the experiences of COVID-19 in Fiji’s capital, Suva, by University students. The participants reflect on the impact of the virus in the Pacific nation, where themes such as the emotional implications of COVID as well as its effects on the economy, food security, resilience and more are discussed.
They remind us that despite all the negativity that the virus has brought, one has to be hopeful and resilient about the future.
The participants, all students at the University of the South Pacific, are Salote Nasolo (postgraduate student in climate change), Ratu Simione Matanitobua (undergraduate student in land management) and Peni Turagabaleti (postgraduate student in land management).
The video was shot and edited by Tom Vierus / Pacific Media House, and the interviews were conducted by Gregoire Randin.
IPS is an international communication institution with a global news agency at its core,
raising the voices of the South
and civil society on issues of development, globalisation, human rights and the environment
Copyright © 2021 IPS-Inter Press Service. All rights reserved. - Terms & Conditions
|
You have the Power to Make a Difference
Would you consider a $20.00 contribution today that will help to keep the IPS news wire active? Your contribution will make a huge difference.
|