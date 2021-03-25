„We will overcome it“: Experiences of the impact of COVID-19 in Suva, Fiji

Mar 25 2021 - This short video explores the experiences of COVID-19 in Fiji’s capital, Suva, by University students. The participants reflect on the impact of the virus in the Pacific nation, where themes such as the emotional implications of COVID as well as its effects on the economy, food security, resilience and more are discussed.



They remind us that despite all the negativity that the virus has brought, one has to be hopeful and resilient about the future.

The participants, all students at the University of the South Pacific, are Salote Nasolo (postgraduate student in climate change), Ratu Simione Matanitobua (undergraduate student in land management) and Peni Turagabaleti (postgraduate student in land management).

The video was shot and edited by Tom Vierus / Pacific Media House, and the interviews were conducted by Gregoire Randin.

www.pacificmediahouse.com

www.tomvierus.com