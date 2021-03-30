World Autism Awareness Day – 2 April 2021

Mar 30 2021 - Autism Spectrum Disorder is a complex condition that remains misunderstood.

The effects of ASD and the severity of symptoms vary so much between individuals.



But the number of people with ASD diagnoses continues to grow globally.

The rate of ASD in the US grew by an estimated 14% in just 2 years.

According to the World Health Organization, ASD affects 1 in 160 children.

The prevalence of ASD in children is at its highest in Hong Kong.

About 1 in 54 children in the United States has an ASD diagnosis.

An ASD diagnosis is four times more likely in boys than girls.

People with ASD are often subject to stigma and discrimination.

They are often unjustly deprived of healthcare, education and opportunities to be functional members of their communities.

80% of the neurodiverse population is unemployed.

Yet, research proves that employment activities and independence help reduce Autism’s symptoms.

In some cases, neurordiversity has proven to increase the effectiveness of teams by 30%.

But the global pandemic and economic recession has severely impacted those with ASD.

This year’s World Autism Awareness Day hopes to tackle this issue.

Inclusion in the Workplace: Challenges and Opportunities in a Post-Pandemic World