GGGI appoints Kyung Hee University Professor, Mr. Kyung Nam Shin, as Assistant Director-General and Head of Investment and Policy Solutions

SEOUL, Republic of Korea, Apr 20 2021 - The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) has officially appointed Professor Kyung Nam Shin as Assistant Director-General and Head of Investment and Policy Solutions. He will assume his duties at the GGGI Seoul headquarters on May 1, 2021, to further the organization’s aim to catalyze green investments and policies for its Members.



“Considering all that has happened over the past year with the COVID pandemic, now is a crucial time for countries to integrate green policies and projects into their national priorities in order to regain economic stability for the long-term. To this end, GGGI has a lot of potential to greatly aid its Members to achieve impactful results and catalyze the investments necessary for this transition,” explains Prof. Shin.

Prof. Shin serves as a Committee Member for International Development Cooperation under the Prime Minister’s Office in Korea and is a Professor at the esteemed Kyung Hee University in Seoul. He holds a BA in Economics and an MA in Public Policy, from Seoul National University, as well as a Juris Doctor from Colombia University School of Law.

He has diverse background and professional experience of working to accelerate green growth development across Asia.

“Prof. Shin’s deep and broad expertise in the development of green investment projects and the mobilization of green and climate finance will be a great asset for GGGI to further its initiative to catalyze green investments and policies for its Members,” shared Dr. Frank Rijsberman, Director-General of GGGI.

Prof. Shin has over 30 years of international development experience throughout Asia, working with the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea and the Asian Development Bank in Manilla, Philippines, as well as serving as the Director-General of the Green Technology Center Korea.