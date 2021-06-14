World Day Against Child Labour

- Home
Monday, June 14, 2021
Jun 14 2021 -
The facts:-
The progress to end child labour has stalled for the first time in 20 years, reversing the previous downward trend that saw child labour fall by 94 million between 2000 and 2016.
The number of children in child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide – an increase of 8.4 million children in the last four years.
Children in child labour are at risk of physical and mental harm. Child labour compromises children’s education, restricting their rights and limiting their future opportunities, and leads to vicious inter-generational cycles of poverty and child labour.
The Global Sustainability Network ( GSN ) gsngoal8.org – with over 1300 change leaders in pursuit of Goal 8 / 8.7 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Please visit our website gsngoal8.org and help generate awareness and create momentum in the call to action by sharing the links and hashtags listed on your social media and other networks.
• Instagram/Twitter- @gsn_goal8
• LinkedIn- gsn-goal8 (Global Sustainability Network (GSN))
• Facebook- gsngoal8 (Global Sustainability Network)
#EndChildLabour2021
LinkedIn: https://lnkd.in/g37YQEF
Instagram: https://lnkd.in/g6vQUeJ
Facebook: https://lnkd.in/gzSwF2X
Twitter: https://lnkd.in/gmhFg4n
#endchildlabour #gsngoal8 #goal8.7 #childerninpoverty #humanrights #childrensrights #unsdggoal8 #globalsustainabilitynetwork #children #charity #community #makeadifference #change #education #sustainability #future
