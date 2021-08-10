Astronaut Sirisha Bandla on How ‘You Often Don’t See’ Women of Colour in Space

- Home
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Aug 10 2021 - In the latest edition of The Interview, Indian-American astronaut Sirisha Bandla speaks to Hindustan Times and talks about the gender bias that she thinks exists in the aeronautical field. She talks about stars, describes how she gradually fell for the space environment and how space exploration became a passion for her. On July 12, the 34-year-old aeronautical engineer became the third Indian-American woman to fly into space when she joined British billionaire Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic’s first fully-crewed successful suborbital test flight from the US state of New Mexico. Watch the full video for more.
Source: Hindustan Times
