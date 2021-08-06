- Home
- Development & Aid
- Economy & Trade
- Environment
- Human Rights
- Global Governance
- South-South
- Civil Society
- Gender
Friday, August 6, 2021
Aug 6 2021 - Indigenous peoples live in all regions of the world.
They are distinct social and cultural groups and share collective ancestral ties to the land they live on.
They own, occupy or use some 22% of global land area.
But they safeguard 80 percent of the world’s remaining biodiversity.
There are at least 370-500 million indigenous peoples in the world.
They represent the greater part of the world’s cultural diversity.
And they have created and speak the major share of the world’s almost 7000 languages.
Although they make up just 5 percent of the global population, they account for about 15 percent of the extreme poor.
Indigenous Peoples’ life expectancy is up to 20 years lower than that of non-indigenous people.
Much of the land occupied by Indigenous Peoples is under customary ownership.
Yet many governments recognize only a fraction of this land as belonging to Indigenous peoples.
The right to participate in decision-making is a key component in achieving reconciliation between Indigenous Peoples and States.
A new social contract must combat the legacy of marginalization affecting indigenous peoples.
One organization working towards this is NEFAS: the North East Slow Food and Agrobiodiversity Society.
NESFAS and its indigenous communities aim to defend, revive, and promote Indigenous Food Systems.
It values traditional and local knowledge holders for their ingenuity.
And it empowers indigenous youth to become beacons of hope.
International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2021: “Leaving no one behind: Indigenous peoples and the call for a new social contract.”
IPS is an international communication institution with a global news agency at its core,
raising the voices of the South
and civil society on issues of development, globalisation, human rights and the environment
Copyright © 2021 IPS-Inter Press Service. All rights reserved. - Terms & Conditions
|
You have the Power to Make a Difference
Would you consider a $20.00 contribution today that will help to keep the IPS news wire active? Your contribution will make a huge difference.
|