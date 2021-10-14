- Home
Friday, October 15, 2021
Oct 14 2021 - Our lives depend on the world’s agri-food system.
Every time we eat, we participate in the system.
A sustainable agri-food system is one in which sufficient, nutritious and safe foods are available to everyone.
This means nobody goes hungry or suffers from any form of malnutrition.
Today’s agri-food systems are exposing profound inequalities and injustices in our global society.
More than 3 billion people cannot afford a healthy diet.
That’s 40% of the world’s population.
By contrast, 2 billion people are overweight or obese.
This is due to poor diets and sedentary lifestyles.
55% of the world’s population resides in cities.
By 2050, this number will increase to 68%.
Related health-care costs could exceed USD1.3 trillion per year by 2030.
The world’s agri-food system currently employs 1 billion people – more than any other sector.
But, smallholder farmers produce more than 33% of the world’s food…
…despite poverty, a lack of financing, training and technology.
So, food production often degrades or destroys natural habitats and contributes to species extinction.
The world’s food systems are responsible for more than 33% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
14% of the world’s food is lost due to inadequate harvesting, handling, transportation and storage.
17% of the world’s food is wasted on a consumer level.
Solutions do exist. Make #WorldFoodDay your day.
World Food Day 2021: Our Actions are our Future.
