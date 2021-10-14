World Food Day 2021

Oct 14 2021 - Our lives depend on the world’s agri-food system.

Every time we eat, we participate in the system.

A sustainable agri-food system is one in which sufficient, nutritious and safe foods are available to everyone.



This means nobody goes hungry or suffers from any form of malnutrition.

Today’s agri-food systems are exposing profound inequalities and injustices in our global society.

More than 3 billion people cannot afford a healthy diet.

That’s 40% of the world’s population.

By contrast, 2 billion people are overweight or obese.

This is due to poor diets and sedentary lifestyles.

55% of the world’s population resides in cities.

By 2050, this number will increase to 68%.

Related health-care costs could exceed USD1.3 trillion per year by 2030.

The world’s agri-food system currently employs 1 billion people – more than any other sector.

But, smallholder farmers produce more than 33% of the world’s food…

…despite poverty, a lack of financing, training and technology.

So, food production often degrades or destroys natural habitats and contributes to species extinction.

The world’s food systems are responsible for more than 33% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

14% of the world’s food is lost due to inadequate harvesting, handling, transportation and storage.

17% of the world’s food is wasted on a consumer level.

Solutions do exist. Make #WorldFoodDay your day.

World Food Day 2021: Our Actions are our Future.