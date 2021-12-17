Trafficked and Trapped in Libya: A Nigerian Woman’s Story

BENIN CITY, Nigeria, Dec 17 2021 (IPS) - Miriam* hoped for a better life in Europe. Instead, her journey ended in Libya, where, double-crossed by traffickers she was raped and abused. She has returned to Nigeria and shared her experiences with Sam Olukoya.

Miriam fell pregnant and gave birth to a son. In this short documentary, she tells of the growing love for her child, whom she describes as “a very cool guy”.

(*Not her real name)



This is part of a series of features from across the globe on human trafficking.

