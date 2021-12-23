2021: Yet Another Challenging Year in Review

Dec 23 2021 - In 2020, 1.8 million people across the world died from COVID-19.

At the end of 2021 the death toll has risen to over 5.3 million.



Over 8.1 billion vaccines have been administered – more than the world’s population.

Yet less than 8% of Africa’s 1.3 billion people had been vaccinated at all.

Poorer countries are suffering disproportionately through rising poverty and inequality.

Violence against women and girls has intensified since the outbreak of COVID-19.

UNICEF called the pandemic the biggest crisis for children in its 75-year history…

…with 100 million falling into poverty.

“Extreme events are the new norm.” – World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas

Greenland’s highest summit experienced rain for the first time in at least over 140 years.

Germany suffered massive floods.

The Dixie fire was California’s biggest recorded single blaze.

China took months’ worth of rain in the space of hours.

2021 was full of bad news…

…but billionaires, big pharmaceutical and high-tech firms, as well as autocrats, did well.

Press freedom was vigorously defended in 2021 but took a hammering in many countries in Asia.

Global suffering has vastly increased vulnerabilities to human trafficking.

For every 100 victims trafficked globally, 50 are women and 20 are girls.

“I know many of you are disappointed… We are in the fight of our lives. Never give up. Never retreat. Keep pushing forward.” – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres