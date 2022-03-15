LexisNexis Rule of Law Foundation Finds 67% of Global Public Disapprove of Russian Military Invasion of Ukraine

Survey of more than 2,300 respondents across 90 countries reveals global sentiment around Russian military operations in Ukraine

NEW YORK, Mar 15 2022 - LexisNexis Legal & Professional®, a leading global provider of information and analytics, today released global data and public sentiments regarding the Ukrainian invasion. The ongoing feedback is being collected via the LexisNexis Rule of Law Monitor, which continuously surveys the world’s population on issues related to the Rule of Law.



The results demonstrate that 67% of the people polled disapprove of Russian military operations in the Ukraine – a number that increases to 76% outside of Asia.

Key Takeaways

• Within Russia, less than half (47%) of the people polled approve of the invasion (27% disapprove)

• Within the Ukraine, 88% of those polled disapprove, with 6% approving

• Australia has the highest disapproval rating (96%) and the lowest approval rating (0%); Argentina also showed 0% approval towards the conflict

• India had the highest approval rating (50%) – more than Russia itself

• China and India had the lowest disapproval ratings after Russia (33% and 34%, respectively)

• Across the globe, strong gender differences with female respondents (72%) significantly more likely to disapprove than males (62%)

“The LexisNexis Rule of Law Foundation strongly condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” said Ian McDougall, President of the LexisNexis Rule of Law Foundation. “This is a clear violation of international law and the Rule of Law. We hope that by continuing to shed light on the global public condemnation of this war that it will help end the conflict sooner and restore peace and justice in Ukraine.”

“We believe that the Rule of Law is defined by equality under the law, transparency of law, an independent judiciary, and accessible legal remedy – and the stronger each of these components, the stronger the Rule of Law. We’re working to provide free and open data that enables citizens and nations to better understand each element of the Rule of Law and, in this case, world opinion on Russia’s breach of Rule of Law.” said Steve Carroll, VP Customer Insights at LexisNexis Legal & Professional.

Key Charts

Results by Continent

Results by Country

Results by Gender

Methodology:

• 2,346 respondents were surveyed across 90 countries from March 1 to March 3,2022

• Respondents were asked: “What do you think about the Russian military operation in Ukraine?” (strongly approve, approve, no opinion, disapprove, strongly disapprove) and “Why?”

• Surveys were conducted in English, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Russian & Ukrainian

• Respondents were prompted for feedback via apps on their phones (via a network of 150,000 apps)

Table 1: Respondent Distribution

*Russia & Ukraine purposely oversampled to enable deep dives into reaction within both countries. These countries are excluded from global statistics.

