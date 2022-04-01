Autism Awareness Day 2022

Apr 1 2022 - Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) refers to a broad range of conditions.

Each person with autism has a distinct set of strengths and challenges.

Sometimes, they show as challenges with social skills.



Sometimes they manifest in repetitive behaviors, speech or nonverbal communication.

There is no one type of autism, but many.

According to the WHO, about one in 100 children has autism.

Boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed than girls.

Approximately 1 in 44 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.

In South Korea, that number is closer to 1 in 38.

Major progress has been made towards increasing access to education generally, as well as for persons with autism specifically.

However, the COVID-19 Pandemic impacted more than 90 per cent of students worldwide.

The disruption has reversed years of progress and has exacerbated inequalities in education.

Many students with autism have been especially hard hit.

They have been disproportionately affected by disruptions to routines, as well as services and support they rely on.

This year’s World Autism Awareness Day addresses inclusive education.

Inclusive education is the key to the transformative promise of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals





