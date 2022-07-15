Webinar: Lessons in Development from the Global South: 50 Years of BRAC

- Home
Friday, July 15, 2022
Jul 15 2022 -
This virtual event was hosted by BRAC, the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN, and the Permanent Mission of Rwanda to the UN on the sidelines of the 2022 UN High Level Political Forum.
This webinar reflects on BRAC’s role in generating development lessons in the Global South and Bangladesh’s remarkable progress towards meeting the UN SDGs. The panel will discuss SDGs 1: No Poverty; 4: Quality Education, 5: Gender Equality, and 17: Partnerships for the Goals. We hope this event will also promote the need for continued global cooperation in order to achieve the UN SDGs, especially in the midst of compounding global crises.
raising the voices of the South
and civil society on issues of development, globalisation, human rights and the environment
