How to Stop the ‘Hunger Pandemic’ Part 2: How to Reduce Food Loss

Friday, October 14, 2022
Seoul, Tokyo, Boston, Oct 14 2022 - A group of middle school students living in Asia filmed this video on their campaign to reduce food waste. They learned many lessons: Only take as much food as you can eat; don’t waste, eat ugly fruit and compost. In this production, they spoke to experts about how to ensure that everybody has something nutritious to eat.
