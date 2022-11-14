Disappearing land in Bangladesh

Nov 14 2022 -

Where do people go when their homes are washed away?

In the 12 months since COP26, half of Lokkhi Mondol’s house has gone underwater.



Millions of people in coastal Bangladesh are living on borrowed time, as sea level rises and rivers swallow land.

COP27 must deliver urgent climate action – the world’s future depends on it.

Source: BRAC