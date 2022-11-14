Asia-Pacific, Climate Action, Climate Change, Environment, Multimedia, Video

Ground zero of the climate crisis

Nov 14 2022 -  

As COP27 ramps up, come with BRAC’s ED Asif Saleh to the frontline of the climate crisis in southern Bangladesh – where homes are now going underwater every day.

We need climate action that gets to the ground, now.

Source: BRAC

 
