Rising sea levels force Tuvalu to move to the Metaverse: COP27 speech

Nov 16 2022 - What happens to a country without land?

As rising sea levels threaten to submerge our home, we have made a radical plan for the survival of our nation.

Watch Tuvaluan Minister Simon Kofe’s address at COP27 and visit https://www.tuvalu.tv to find out how you can help.