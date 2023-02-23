Interview with Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa at the UNESCO Global Conference “Internet for Trust”

Feb 23 2023 -

Interview with Maria Ressa, Nobel Peace Prize winner and UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize laureate, at the UNESCO Global Conference #InternetForTrust. Learn more about the Conference: https://lnkd.in/dEaNBe7e









Keynote address by Maria Ressa at the UNESCO Global Conference “Internet for Trust”

Maria Ressa is co-founder and CEO of Rappler. In October 2021, she was one of two journalists awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. She was also awarded the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize in 2021. UNESCO is hosting in Paris the “Internet for Trust” conference to discuss a set of draft global guidelines for regulating digital platforms, to improve the reliability of information and protect freedom of expression and human rights.