Interview with Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa at the UNESCO Global Conference “Internet for Trust”

Thursday, February 23, 2023
Feb 23 2023 -
Interview with Maria Ressa, Nobel Peace Prize winner and UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize laureate, at the UNESCO Global Conference #InternetForTrust. Learn more about the Conference: https://lnkd.in/dEaNBe7e
Maria Ressa is co-founder and CEO of Rappler. In October 2021, she was one of two journalists awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. She was also awarded the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize in 2021. UNESCO is hosting in Paris the “Internet for Trust” conference to discuss a set of draft global guidelines for regulating digital platforms, to improve the reliability of information and protect freedom of expression and human rights.
