Dalhousie receives historic $154 million investment to study the ocean’s pivotal role in climate change

Apr 28 2023 (IPS) - OFI is thrilled to share this exciting news from Dalhousie University: The Government of Canada has announced that Transforming Climate Action: Addressing the Missing Ocean, a Dalhousie-led research program, will receive $154 million from the Canada First Research Excellence Fund grant program. Researchers from Dalhousie, Université du Québec à Rimouski, Université Laval and Memorial University of Newfoundland will unit as part of this innovative research program to investigate the ocean’s role in climate change.



To read more details about this exciting announcement, visit: https://www.dal.ca/news/2023/04/28/cfref-2023-dalhousie-climate.html