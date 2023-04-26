Faces of the Pacific: Stories from the Fisheries l William Sokimi Profile

- Home
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Apr 26 2023 -
Join us as we dive into the inspiring story of William Sokimi, a true legend in the Coastal fisheries of the Pacific. For almost 25 years, William has been teaching fishing techniques and safety at sea to fishers across the region, helping to improve their livelihoods and incomes.
In this portrait video, we get an intimate look at William’s life and his secrets to success in the nearshore fisheries. Don’t miss this chance to learn from one of the most respected and experienced fisherman in the region!
