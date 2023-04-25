Combating Desertification and Drought, Multimedia, Video

Traceability and Deforestation

Reprint | | Print |

Apr 25 2023 -  

 
New European Union regulations mean only “deforestation-free” products can be sold there. Forests cover 31% of the globe’s land surface, with most of the Earth’s biodiversity, and play an essential role in mitigating climate change.

 
Republish | | Print |

Related Tags


ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

The Week with IPS