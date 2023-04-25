Combating Desertification and Drought, Food and Agriculture, Multimedia, Video

UNDP Assistance Helps Farmers to Meet New EU Deforestation Rules

The UNDP has assisted cocoa farmers from the Peruvian Amazon to ensure the commodities meet European Parliament regulations. The regulation prohibits the placing of products on the market if their production has led to deforestation.

 
