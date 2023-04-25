UNDP Assistance Helps Farmers to Meet New EU Deforestation Rules

Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Apr 25 2023 -
The UNDP has assisted cocoa farmers from the Peruvian Amazon to ensure the commodities meet European Parliament regulations. The regulation prohibits the placing of products on the market if their production has led to deforestation.
IPS is an international communication institution with a global news agency at its core,
raising the voices of the South and civil society on issues of development, globalisation, human rights and the environment
Copyright © 2023 IPS-Inter Press Service. All rights reserved. - Terms & Conditions