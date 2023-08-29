Climate Action Needs Arts

BONN, Germany, Aug 29 2023 - Environmental issues have been my life’s career. But music has also been important.

Arts can shift societal perspectives on tough topics.



Just Because Some Bad Wind Blows is my new album’s title song. It starts with a dystopian future, flips to a more upbeat guitar solo and imagines a future where we solved (most) of climate change, “because (humanity) we choose to”. NoSecrets wonders why intelligent people can’t see the sustainability writing on the wall and suggests they are blinded by consumerism and vanity—with consequences!

Hometown is about Rochdale, North England. Like many northern towns, it boomed under the industrial revolution. But now is lifeless. Let’s down-size it back to a village, keep some fine buildings and transform the land back to nature.

Just Because Some Bad Wind Blows, released on Reptiphon Records May 5, 2023 is available at https://nicknuttallmusic.bandcamp.com/album/just-because-some-bad-wind-blows-3







Nick Nuttall was the Director of Communications for two United Nations agencies – the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Bonn, Germany. Nuttall was the official spokesperson for the Paris Climate Agreement and today is a presenter on We Don’t Have Time