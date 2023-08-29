Climate Action Needs Arts

- Home
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
BONN, Germany, Aug 29 2023 - Environmental issues have been my life’s career. But music has also been important.
Arts can shift societal perspectives on tough topics.
Hometown is about Rochdale, North England. Like many northern towns, it boomed under the industrial revolution. But now is lifeless. Let’s down-size it back to a village, keep some fine buildings and transform the land back to nature.
Just Because Some Bad Wind Blows, released on Reptiphon Records May 5, 2023 is available at https://nicknuttallmusic.bandcamp.com/album/just-because-some-bad-wind-blows-3
Nick Nuttall was the Director of Communications for two United Nations agencies – the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Bonn, Germany. Nuttall was the official spokesperson for the Paris Climate Agreement and today is a presenter on We Don’t Have Time
