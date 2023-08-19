Africa, Climate Change, Crime & Justice, Environment, Gender, Gender Violence, Global, Headlines, Human Rights, Multimedia, Podcast, TerraViva United Nations, Water & Sanitation

Water Solutions for Women and Girls

Women often walk miles to collect clean drinking water. This podcast looks at water solutions. CREDIT: Linah Mwamachi/IPS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 2023 (IPS) - In the wake of harsh climate change and erratic weather conditions, women and girls are most affected. They often walk miles to collect fresh water which makes them vulnerable to rape and other crimes and infringement of their rights. This podcast is highlighting simple water solutions for women and girls.


 


  
 
