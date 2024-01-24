IPS Offers Climate Change Justice Fellowship

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 24 2024 (IPS) - IPS is offering an exceptional opportunity for two journalists to develop their understanding of climate change justice.

The fellowship will run from April to September 2024 and will include a six-module capacity-building course on understanding climate finance, using data and visuals for storytelling, using artificial intelligence (AI) for reporting, researching, and telling compelling complex stories for a broad audience.

Candidates will be expected to produce six features during the fellowship that use the lessons learned during capacity building.

Fellows who complete the course and their features will have the opportunity to attend a major climate conference, where they will be able to hone their skills and build their knowledge and contacts.

Each fellow will receive a stipend for the duration of the programme.

Preference will be given to candidates who report on rural communities and geographic areas seldom covered by the mainstream. We are also looking for candidates who haven’t had the opportunity to attend a major climate conference. Candidates should have at least two years’ experience and be proficient in English (although English doesn’t have to be their mother tongue).

Please send your CV, two samples of your work, and motivation to this email address:

ipsfellowship60@gmail.com