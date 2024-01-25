Why Land Matters with Ede Ijjasz-Vasquez

Land rights are fundamental for three things.

One: economic development. No country in the world has gone from low income to Middle income to high income without clear land and property rights and markets. It is a core part of the economy.



Second, poverty elimination, the most important asset of most poor families around the world is their land is their house if that is not secure then the most important asset that they have the most important opportunity to escape poverty and to build for the next generation is going to be lost.

And third: for the environment. Without clear property rights those that take care of the land and those that protect the forest will not have the energy and the desire to invest in that protection because at any point they will lose them. So it’s important for the economy, for poverty, for the environment.

