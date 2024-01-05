How Much Does the UN Really Cost?

Monday, January 8, 2024
Jan 5 2024 -
UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq answers common questions about the UN’s budget, including how the UN gets its money, how it prevents fraud and waste, what is spent on humanitarian operations, and how the cost of peace compares to the price of war.
