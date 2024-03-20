Biogas Is Key to Harmony Between Agribusiness and Environment in El Salvador – VIDEO

SAN MIGUEL, El Salvador, Mar 20 2024 (IPS) - Faced with the recurring problem of environmental pollution caused by the poultry industry in rural communities in El Salvador, some companies are responding by producing biogas from organic waste from their chicken farms and processing plants, and using the gas to generate clean electricity.

The Grupo Campestre consortium invested seven million dollars to set up a biogas plant in the El Brazo canton of the municipality of San Miguel in eastern El Salvador, and eliminated environmental pollution caused by organic waste from its four farms, which produce eight and a half million chickens per year.

The plant, in operation since 2021, also receives biodegradable waste from the various businesses that comprise the Grupo Campestre, such as the company that slaughters poultry for sale in supermarkets, the dairy company and a chain of 60 fried chicken restaurants.

The biogas is used to generate electricity that the consortium sells to an electricity distribution company, which injects it into the national power grid.

The project has also put an end to the conflict between the poultry group’s facilities and the rural communities in the surrounding area, which until the generation of biogas had to put up with the foul odors of chicken waste and other environmental problems.

The biogas plant processes some 40,000 tons per year of waste with energy potential, which is fed into two huge biodigesters where bacteria decompose the waste and generate, among other gases, methane, the main fuel that drives a generator with 850 kilowatts of installed power.

The biodigesters produce around 10,000 cubic meters of biogas per day, generating 17 megawatt hours a day.

