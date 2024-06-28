Africa, Climate Action, Climate Change, Combating Desertification and Drought, Food and Agriculture, Multimedia, Video

UNICEF Director of Global Communication and Advocacy Naysán Sahba visits Zambia

Jun 28 2024 -  

 
In Zambia, over 6.5 million people need humanitarian assistance because of the drought. 3.5 million of them are children.

The impacts of El Niño and climate change have been devastating for children.

 


  
 
