Is Artificial Intelligence The Way Forward or Backward?

NEW YORK, Jul 12 2024 (IPS) - Contrary to popular belief, artificial intelligence has been a cornerstone of technological progress for much longer than the past few years. Computer scientist Alan Turing brought forth the concept of computers solving complex human problems with his invention of the Turing Machine in 1936. This machine provided solutions to a seemingly infinite number of problems, yet the technological limitations of the early 1900s proved that this number was indeed very finite. Flash forward to the 2020s, artificial intelligence has become a widespread practice, impacting different fields such as music, art, science, forensics, finance, agriculture, and many others. Although artificial intelligence has been hailed as the future of human progress, it also poses a risk to this future due to its significant carbon footprint.



AI systems require lengthy periods of training and development in order to be effective for use by the general public. This developmental period is costly in terms of its electrical output. According to the Earth.org article “The Green Dilemma: Can AI Fulfill Its Potential Without Harming the Environment?”, the computing power that it takes to train AI systems doubles every 3.4 months and AI is expected to contribute to 14 percent of global emissions by 2040. Furthermore, studies show that the carbon footprint from training AI systems is larger than the combined outputs of planes and cars. The staggering emissions caused by AI have a direct effect on the greenhouse effect, climate change, and global warming, all of which pose a great risk to the environment.

In addition, artificial intelligence has the ability to amplify existing environmental concerns. One such example is the issue of electronic waste, or E-waste. E-waste refers to the discarding of electronic items when they are damaged or at the end of their lifespan. According to “The Growing Environmental Risks of E-Waste”, this discarded material can leak toxic chemicals into the environment, such as lead, mercury, and arsenic, which are linked to severe health issues such as cancer, miscarriages, and brain damage. The article, “The Environmental Impact of AI” states that this is a serious issue as E-waste “is a significant environmental problem as it contributes to soil, water, and air pollution. It is essential to develop sustainable and responsible practices for the disposal and recycling of electronic waste”. Although many don’t see any potential drawbacks when it comes to AI, there are real consequences that can have extremely detrimental effects on the environment. E-waste is linked to damage in ecosystems as well as losses in biodiversity. This can cause changes in our access to water, food, and air. It is imperative that we find a way to mitigate the effects of E-waste as it can greatly impact the longevity of Earth.

Furthermore, artificial intelligence promotes hyperconsumerism worldwide which leads to larger amounts of waste in landfills. Hyperconsumerism is the consumption of goods that exceed the basis of necessity. This can be seen particularly in social media, in which algorithms select advertisements based on a user’s activity. AI is specifically linked with fast fashion, which is an environmental problem in its own right. The Harvard Magazine article “AI and Consumerism” states that corporations often use “black-box algorithms” which employ a lack of transparency regarding pricing and origin to deceive consumers into purchasing products. This lack of transparency makes users believe that they are purchasing goods in an efficient way, encouraging them to purchase beyond the point of necessity. As seen in fast fashion, these goods are often made using low quality materials and cheap or even illegal labor. These goods are easily damaged and therefore, end up in landfills and necessitates the consumer to buy more, which repeats the cycle.

Despite all of these drawbacks, it is important to note that artificial intelligence has the ability to mitigate the environmental issues that it exacerbates. As discussed earlier, a primary consequence of AI is the waste it produces. AI has the ability to help in global waste management. The article “9 Ways AI is Helping to Tackle Climate Change” states, “Greyparrot, a software startup based in London, United Kingdom, has developed an AI system that analyzes waste processing and recycling facilities to help them recover and recycle more waste material”. This system has the potential to significantly elongate the longevity of the planet as waste heavily contributes to the release of methane and global warming. Systems like this can recycle landfills, clean oceans, reduce pollution, and therefore benefit local flora and fauna. Most importantly, AI is helping the world to lower carbon emissions. Carbon emissions are responsible for much of the world’s environmental crises and are linked to a vast array of health problems. The same article states that AI is being used to help companies track their carbon emissions and provide them with ways to reduce them altogether by 20-30 percent. Although artificial intelligence has the ability to significantly harm our planet, if used responsibly and ethically, it can help guide the world to a healthier place.

Oritro Karim is a recent graduate from Rochester Institute of Technology and a working illustrator, graphic designer, painter, and writer.

