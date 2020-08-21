A Historical SPC Tuna Tagging Cruise

- Home
Friday, August 21, 2020
Aug 21 2020 - The Pacific Community (SPC) 7-week research expedition to monitor the health of world’s largest tuna fishery has departed from Honolulu on Saturday 15 August 2020 despite the significant challenges presented by COVID-19. With most research and fisheries observer programmes currently suspended, the importance of this cruise cannot be overstated. Half of the world’s tuna catch comes from the Western & Central Pacific, providing a critical source of protein and export revenue for Pacific Island Nations.
Source: The Pacific Community (SPC)
