FNC Parliamentary Division affirms UAE’s leading role in attaining 2030 SDGs

ALEXANDRIA, Sep 19 2018 (WAM) - The Federal National Council, FNC, Parliamentary Division has affirmed that the UAE’s clear development and many regional and international reports and indexes highlight the country’s leading role in implementing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, 2030.

It also noted that the country has created a plan to implement these goals, as part of its strategies and initiatives, which are being supported and encouraged by the wise leadership and have enabled it to achieve significant successes, such as the launch of the UAE Vision 2021, the UAE Centennial 2071, and other related projects and programmes.

During its participation in the “Regional Seminar on the Sustainable Development Goals and Gender Equality for Middle East and North Africa Parliaments,” which is being held in Alexandria, Egypt, from 18th to 20th September, 2018, the division, which includes FNC members Khalfan Abdullah bin Youkha and Ahmed Yousef Al Nuaimi, stressed that the UAE has supported the efforts to achieve sustainable development in the areas of sustainable energy, green economy, food security, safe drinking water, gender equality and women’s empowerment.

In a working session, titled, “SDGs and the Role of Parliaments in their Achievement,” the delegation highlighted the fact that the UAE has implemented many humanitarian and development initiatives that aim to fulfil the needs of communities, eliminate poverty and famine, and launch development projects around the world, as well as establish strategic partnerships to achieve the 2030 goals while noting that the country has drafted a leading strategy with regards to international humanitarian and development aid.

The delegation also pointed out that the UAE occupied the first position globally as the largest donor of foreign aid in 2017, with the total value of its official development aid reaching AED19.32 billion (US$5.26 billion), a growth of 18.1 percent compared to 2016. Over half of this aid, or 54 percent, is non-refundable, to support the development plans of beneficiary countries.

The division also showcased the FNC’s role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, through its monitoring and legislative role, its launch of the first parliamentary strategy in the region for citizens, and its efforts to create an efficient parliamentary institution that can help achieve the UAE’s overall development, in line with the country’s keenness to promote international peace, stability and security, and achieve “Goal 16” to achieve peace and justice and create strong institutions.

WAM/Nour Salman