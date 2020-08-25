The Invisibles: Inhumane Conditions of Italy’s Migrant Farmworkers

- Home
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Aug 25 2020 - Over 200,000 migrant laborers, mostly from Africa, work in Italy’s fields. After being exploited for years, the coronavirus global pandemic made these workers “essential” overnight — but without labor rights or even access to basic sanitation, these farmworkers are living and working in conditions that have been described as modern slavery. Union leader Aboubakar Soumahoro has been documenting these inhumane conditions and is now helping the workers organize to demand real and lasting change.
Source: Doha Debates
