PODCAST: Bangladesh Braves Climate Change With Community Radio

- Home
- Development & Aid
- Economy & Trade
- Environment
- Human Rights
- Global Governance
- South-South
- Civil Society
- Gender
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Feb 15 2012 (IPS) - Bangladesh Braves Climate Change With Community Radio
[podcast]http://traffic.libsyn.com/ipsaudio/2012_bangla_naimul2.mp3[/podcast]
IPS is an international communication institution with a global news agency at its core,
raising the voices of the South
and civil society on issues of development, globalisation, human rights and the environment
Copyright © 2022 IPS-Inter Press Service. All rights reserved. - Terms & Conditions
|
You have the Power to Make a Difference
Would you consider a $20.00 contribution today that will help to keep the IPS news wire active? Your contribution will make a huge difference.
|