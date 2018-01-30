Global Green Growth Institute appoints Ambassador Hyo-eun (Jenny) Kim as Deputy Director-General for the Green Growth Planning & Implementation Division

SEOUL, Jan 30 2018 (GGGI) - The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) has announced the appointment of Ambassador Hyo-eun (Jenny) Kim as Deputy Director-General for the Green Growth Planning & Implementation (GGP&I) Division. As Deputy Director-General for the GGP&I Division, Ambassador Kim’s primary responsibilities will be to manage in-country relationships and overall delivery results. Ambassador Kim will be based in the organization’s Seoul headquarters and formally assume her duties on May 4, 2018.

Since April 2016, Ms. Kim has served as the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali and Cabo Verde, playing a critical role in enhancing bilateral relationships between Korea and the six countries in West Africa. In her most recent role, she has managed a large program by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and maintained a cordial relationship with the GGGI Senegal team – both of which will serve as valuable assets for leading the GGP&I Division.

Prior to taking on this post, she had worked at GGGI for more than two years as the Director of Strategy, Policy and Communications, liaising with the Korean government, directing resource mobilization, and developing the GGGI Strategic Plan.

Ms. Kim brings GGGI a wealth of experience as a diplomat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spanning over 25 years. Previously, she was posted to the UN in New York, and at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris and has a long history of engagement with international organizations.

Frank Rijsberman, GGGI’s Director General commented “We are thrilled to be welcoming back someone who has been so closely associated with the development of GGGI. Back in 2010, Ambassador Kim was directly involved in the creation of GGGI when it was first launched as a Korean NGO, and she also contributed to drafting the organizations Strategic Plan during her time as the Director of Strategy Policy and Communications between 2013 to 2016. Her enthusiasm and commitment to building a resilient, prosperous and inclusive future for our planet will help us to scale up the success that GGGI delivers on the ground.”

About the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI)

Based in Seoul, GGGI is an intergovernmental organization that supports developing country governments transition to a model of economic growth that is environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive. GGGI delivers programs in 26 partner countries with technical support, capacity building, policy planning & implementation, and by helping to build a pipeline of bankable green investment projects. More on GGGI’s events, projects and publications can be found on www.gggi.org. You can also follow GGGI on Twitter and join us on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.